KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) today revealed that the gravel-laden lorry involved in the tragic accident involving a Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) truck on Jalan Chikus–Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan, last month, did not have the permission to carry the load.

Citing the initial report of the investigation into the crash, it said the tipper lorry is only allowed to carry coal, but at the time of the incident, it was carrying 40,960 kilogrammes of gravel, which exceeded 70 per cent of the permitted load limit.

The lorry was also found not equipped with a Global Positioning System (GPS) as required by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

“The lorry violated the conditions of the Written Authorisation License provided under Section 57 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010,” according to the report.

In the accident at 8.54 am on May 13, nine FRU members were killed, while nine others were injured after the FRU truck they were travelling in collided with the tipper lorry.

The report also stated that further investigations by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) are being carried out, with the investigation papers to be submitted to the prosecution for further action.

“The absence of seat belts and the design of the ‘bench’ seats at the back of the FRU lorry contributed to the high number of casualties,” according to the report.

