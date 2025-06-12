KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The Madani government has delivered the Parliamentary Services Act 2025 and spearheaded more than 30 legal amendments since 2023, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

“This is not mere rhetoric. It is concrete evidence that the MADANI Reform agenda is very much alive and advancing,” she said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Azalina said she agreed with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement yesterday that reform efforts should not be rushed, but rather approached as a structured process requiring thorough consideration.

“Systemic reform is never instantaneous, and for good reason. As policymakers, our duty is to ensure that every reform is not only ambitious but also implementable. There is no wisdom in putting the cart before the horse.

“Let’s be clear, the #MADANI government has laid the foundations for reform at a pace unmatched by previous administrations. The results speak for themselves. #MADANIBekerja,” she added.

She also invited the public to visit the PetaRI portal, developed by the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department at https://petari.bheuu.gov.my/, which regularly updates the progress of the reform initiatives. — Bernama