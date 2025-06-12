KUANTAN, June 12 — A man with intellectual disabilities is feared to have drowned while bathing in Sungai Kuantan near Kampung Tanah Putih, here yesterday.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said in the 3 pm incident, Syed Alwi Syd Mohd Ali Hanafiah, 30, had gone to the river with his younger brother to fish.

“Afterwards, the man is believed to have entered the river to bathe and was suddenly swept away by the current before going under. His brother attempted to rescue him but failed,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the search and rescue (SAR) operation began at 7 pm, involving multiple agencies, including the Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force.

The SAR operation has been suspended for the night and will resume at 8 am today. — Bernama