PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — Thirteen of the 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who died in the bus crash in Gerik have been identified as National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

“All 13 of these students will benefit from the full settlement of their loan debts through the PTPTN education loan Group Takaful Protection Scheme.

“Additionally, all 13 heirs will also receive a death benefit of RM1,500 for each student,” he said via a post on his official Facebook page today.

In the accident that occurred between 12.30am and 1.00am on June 9, 15 UPSI students died after a bus chartered from Jertih to Tanjung Malim overturned after being involved in an accident with a Perodua Alza on the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Tasik Banding.

The accident also resulted in 33 others being injured, including the bus driver and second driver, as well as the driver and three passengers of the Alza MPV. — Bernama