KUANTAN, June 11 — A woman who was reported to have been swept by the current after the car she was in slid into Sungai Triang, near Bandar Baru Bera, was found drowned this morning.

Bera District Police Chief Supt Zulkiflee Nazir said the body of Sakirah Akop, 31, was found floating about 2.5 kilometres from the location where the car had slipped and plunged into the river last Monday.

He said the police were informed about the discovery of the body at 8.12am by passers-by who were jogging in the area.

The body was then taken to the Bera Hospital Forensic Unit for further action, he said in a statement today.

In the incident which occurred at about 1.30pm last Monday, the woman was reported to have accompanied her husband on a fishing trip, but stayed in the car with her one-year and four-month-old daughter, when the vehicle slid and plunged into the river.

The husband was fishing about eight metres away.

It was reported that the victim’s husband managed to save their child, who was inside the car, but the woman is believed to have been swept away by the strong current while trying to save herself. — Bernama