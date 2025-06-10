KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has issued a show-cause letter to the bus operator involved in this morning’s crash at KM53 of the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik, which claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said at the same time, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) is conducting a Safety Inspection and Audit (JISA) on the bus and the company involved under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) and the Land Public Transport Act (Act 715).

“Firm action will be taken once investigations are completed. Every life lost is a tremendous loss not only to the families but also to the nation’s future,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He added that the government will continue strengthening road safety policies to protect road users, especially from the risks posed by irresponsible drivers and heavy vehicles that do not comply with safety standards.

Among the policies being formulated, he said, is the mandatory implementation of speed limiters for heavy vehicles. This is currently under comprehensive review, including steps to eliminate any potential for tampering once enforcement begins.

Loke said this tragedy should serve as a reminder that there can be no compromise when it comes to protecting lives.

He also extended his condolences to the victims’ families and expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Higher Education and UPSI’s management for assisting the next-of-kin.

In the crash, which occurred between 12.30 am and 1 am, the chartered bus travelling from Jertih, Terengganu, to Tanjung Malim, Perak, overturned and collided with a Perodua Alza.

The crash also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver and his assistant, as well as the driver and three passengers of the Perodua Alza. — Bernama



