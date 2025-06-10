IPOH, June 10 — Police are seeking a remand order for the driver involved in the fatal crash that killed 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students once he is discharged from hospital.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the driver is currently being treated at Taiping Hospital.

“We will have to wait for him to be discharged before any further action is taken,” he was quoted by The Star as telling a news conference here today.

Noor Hisam said the bus driver has yet to give a statement.

The driver was previously reported to have suffered hand injuries in the 1am Monday crash along the East-West Highway near Gerik, Perak.

The chartered bus carrying the UPSI students from Jertih, Terengganu to their main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak overturned after colliding with a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

The crash killed 15 and injured 33 others, including the bus driver, his assistant, and a family of four in the MPV.



