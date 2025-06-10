GEORGE TOWN, June 10 — Physical works for the Penang Mutiara Light Rail Transit (LRT) project are expected to begin within the next one to two months, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said today.

He said piling works for the RM10.5 billion project will start soon, marking a significant milestone for the state’s long-awaited LRT line.

“Penang does not have to wait anymore, the project will be starting soon,” he told a press conference after inspecting the Rapid On-Demand (RoD) service here.

Loke said all technical matters between the federal and state governments have been settled, including the notice to proceed and the letter of release from the state.

“I had a meeting with the Penang chief minister last month so all outstanding issues have been resolved,” he said.

He added that the main contractor has also awarded tenders to subcontractors.

Once piling begins, Loke said a traffic diversion plan must be in place to reduce disruptions during construction.

“We need to minimise impact to road users during construction of the project,” he said.

He acknowledged that any major infrastructure project would affect traffic, but assured that mitigation measures would be taken.

The 29.5km Penang LRT line will have 21 stations and connect the southern part of the island to the northeast, as well as provide a link to the mainland.

On the RoD service, Loke said there are now 50 vans operating in 13 zones across the state – seven on the island and six on the mainland.

He said 150 drivers have been appointed to work in two shifts and one additional shift.

The most popular routes are in Tanjung Bungah and Gurney Drive, with an average of over 522 passengers daily.

This is followed by George Town and the Sunway area in Seberang Jaya.

“We hope that with this service, it will encourage more people to take public transport as this provides the first mile, last mile connectivity,” he said.

The fare for the Rapid On-Demand service is RM1 per route.





