TANGKAK, June 10 — An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his wife in Bukit Gambir, near here, early this month.

Mohamad Khairul Azmi Ithnin, 32, nodded to indicate he understood the charge when it was read out to him before Magistrate Lee Kim Kiat. No plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The accused was alleged to have caused the death of Iecah Junus, 34, at a house in Taman Cahaya, Bukit Gambir, between 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm on June 2.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Amirah Sapian requested that no bail be offered and applied for the accused to be sent to Hospital Permai for psychiatric evaluation under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court allowed the application and set July 8 for mention of the case to submit pathology, toxicology, and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) reports.

Meanwhile, Tangkak police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib in a statement said the accused is also expected to be charged in the Muar Sessions Court today under Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire.

The suspect allegedly set fire to nine vehicles parked at his in-laws’ residence in Kampung Pengkalan, Kampung Durian Chondong, near here, on June 3.

He was remanded for seven days from June 4 to assist investigations. — Bernama



