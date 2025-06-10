KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The government is drafting a policy that includes the mandatory use of speed limiters for heavy vehicles, as part of efforts to enhance road safety.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the policy is being thoroughly reviewed to ensure there are no loopholes or opportunities for manipulation once implemented.

“The government will not relent in strengthening road safety measures.

“We are committed to protecting road users, especially from the risks posed by reckless drivers and heavy vehicles that fail to meet safety standards,” he said in a Facebook post.

His statement comes in the wake of a tragic accident yesterday that claimed the lives of 15 students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI).

A chartered bus travelling from Jertih, Terengganu to Tanjung Malim, Perak overturned after colliding with a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) on the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik.

The crash also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver and attendant, as well as the driver and three passengers of the Perodua Alza involved in the incident. — Bernama