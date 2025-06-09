IPOH, June 9 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah has decreed that preventive measures must be implemented due to the recent frequency of fatal road accidents.

Datuk Pengelola Bijaya Diraja to Sultan Nazrin, Meor Hezbullah Meor Abd Malik, stated in a press release that His Royal Highness also commanded that the accident which claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students on the East-West Highway (JRTB) early this morning serve as a lesson.

Among the directives is to identify existing weaknesses for improvement, especially in terms of law and regulation enforcement, so that tragic accidents like this can be prevented from recurring.

“While it is a fact that life and death are determined by the Almighty, His Royal Highness is of the view that Allah SWT urges humans to strive and make efforts to protect themselves from threats, calamities, dangers, and disasters,” he said.

Meor Hezbullah added that Sultan Nazrin also expressed his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims who lost their beloved family members at such a young age.

He said His Royal Highness prayed that the parents and families of the victims be granted strength and fortitude to face this heavy trial and prayed that the souls of those who perished be showered with divine mercy and placed among the righteous.

Earlier, Sultan Nazrin and Raja Permaisuri Tuanku Zara Salim, who is also the Chancellor of UPSI, graciously arrived at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here to console the families of victims and receive a briefing on the tragedy from the hospital management. — Bernama