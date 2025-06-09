KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended assistance to a husband and wife who are both bedridden after suffering strokes.

The contribution was delivered on his behalf by political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, during a visit to the couple’s home in Bandar Indera Mahkota in Kuantan, Pahang yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Farhan said the couple faces serious health challenges and requires constant care from their family.

“Despite their condition, the love and patience they show is deeply moving,” he wrote.

“On behalf of the Prime Minister, I convey his greetings and this contribution as a gesture of compassion, concern and solidarity,” he added.

Ahmad Farhan also offered prayers for the couple’s recovery, and for strength and peace for their caregivers. — Bernama