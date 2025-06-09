KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali has clarified that the the use of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders involves the Control of Supplies Regulations (Amendment) 2021 and not the Control of Supplies (Amendment) Act 2022 (Act A1652).

He pointed out that he was referring to the 2021 amendment, which was enacted and gazetted in 2021 and came into effect on Oct 15, 2021 during a press conference on Thursday, and expressed hope that there would be no public confusion over the issue.

“In the press conference on June 5, I clearly mentioned the Control of Supplies Regulations (Amendment) 2021. In the same conference, a media statement was also distributed... I urge (all parties) not to confuse the public with references to laws that I did not mention,” he posted on Facebook today to refute claims by certain parties that all eateries would be required to use the commercial 14-kilogramme (kg) purple LPG cylinders, priced at RM70 each, instead of the green cylinders for domestic use priced at RM26.

At Thursday’s press conferences, Armizan announced that micro and small traders in the food and beverage sector were allowed to continue using subsidised LPG cylinders without needing a special permit until the new amendment to the 2021 amendment is finalised this October.

No legal action will be taken against traders during the transition period, he added. — Bernama