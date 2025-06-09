MIRI, June 9 — A porcelain statue of the Bodhisattva Guanyin, enshrined at the Batu Niah Town Tua Pek Kong Temple for more than three decades, was reported stolen in the early hours of June 6, leaving devotees in shock and sorrow.

According to the temple’s spokesperson, the disappearance was first noticed by a worshipper who arrived to offer prayers, only to find the statue missing.

“The temple committee was immediately informed of the incident,” she added.

The spokesperson said the Guanyin statue holds deep spiritual and historical significance for the temple.

“It was the very first Bodhisattva statue ever enshrined at the temple’s altar and was personally brought by the temple’s founding monk, Venerable Master Sheng Lin, in 1994 when the temple was established.

“Since then, it has served as a symbol of the faith and the founding spirit of the temple,” she explained.

The spokesperson noted that despite the temple being a simple wooden structure, it had never experienced theft before.

“The sudden and mysterious disappearance of the status has not only caused concern among devotees but also highlighted the need for better protection of religious artifacts,” she added.

Meanwhile, Batu Niah Buddhist Association chairman Chong Teck Huat said a police report has been lodged and that police are investigating the incident.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist,” he said, expressing hope that the statue can be recovered soon the restore peace of mind to the community.

“The statue is not just a status. It is a living testament to the temple’s founding We sincerely hope the Bodhisattva can be returned to its rightful place soon.”

He called on devotees to remain mindful, and continue praying, trusting that the truth would soon come to light. — The Borneo Post