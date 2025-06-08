KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — A civil servant was arrested yesterday for allegedly scratching two vehicles with a key at an apartment car park in Taman Pandan Mewah, Ampang.

Ampang Jaya District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail said the 41-year-old man was suspected of committing the acts on May 19 and 22.

The victims, both local women, had parked in the same lot during both incidents.

“In the first case on May 19, the victim parked her Honda and later discovered scratch marks on the front and rear right doors. She was unsure who caused the damage.

“On May 22, at about 1am, her cousin parked a Toyota in the same spot and found scratches on the rear door at around 6.40am,” he said in a statement.

The victims filed a complaint with the apartment management, leading to a review of CCTV footage that captured the incidents.

According to police, the same man — a resident of the apartment — was seen walking beside both cars during the time of the incidents.

“Acting on the footage, police arrested the suspect at 5.35pm on Friday in the apartment’s parking area.

“He is employed as a clerk at a public university. A bunch of keys was seized to assist in the investigation,” Mohd Azam said.

He added that the suspect and the victims live in the same apartment block but are believed to be strangers.

The motive remains under investigation. Checks revealed the suspect has no prior criminal record.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.