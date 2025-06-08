KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — A factory worker died after losing control of his motorcycle when he collided with a dog crossing the road on Jalan Malim Nawar-Kota Baru in Kampar, Perak this morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:35am, claiming the life of 42-year-old Mohd Safaril Mohamed Anuar, who was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe injuries.

Kampar District Police Chief Superintendent Mohamad Nazri Daud said Mohd Safaril was riding a Honda EX5 motorcycle from his home in Perumahan Awam 2, Malim Nawar, en route to his workplace in Kota Baru.

“Upon reaching the location, a dog suddenly crossed the road from left to right.

“The victim was unable to avoid the animal, resulting in a collision that caused him to lose control,” he told Sinar Harian.

Preliminary investigations confirmed no other vehicles were involved, and no foul play was suspected.

Inspection of the motorcycle revealed damage to the front mudguard and the left side coverset.

The victim’s body was transported to Kampar Hospital, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.