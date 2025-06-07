SHAH ALAM, June 7 — Three people, including a child, died after a boat capsized in the waters off Tanjung Harapan, Port Klang, yesterday.

Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director, Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh, said the incident occurred at around 5 pm and involved six locals, aged between three and 50.

He said two other victims, a married couple, were reported missing, while one victim was rescued by fishermen.

The search for the two missing individuals continued this morning, with the firefighters conducting diving operations.

“The deceased victims are Darren Gan, a three-year-old son of the missing couple, and Cheu Son Hin, 50, both found in the front compartment of the boat,” he added.

“Also killed was Fong Yong Sen, 29, a friend of the couple, while another victim, Chang Yan Qin Alvin, 17, survived,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the missing victims were identified as Gan Hon Tat, 32, and his wife, Careen Man, 29, both from Klang Utama.

Abdul Muhaimin said initial investigations found that the boat likely lost control before capsizing.

He added that his team activated the rescue operation at 5.16 pm after receiving information about the incident.

The operation was promptly launched, involving assets from the MMEA and supported by the Marine Police Force (PPM), the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), as well as passenger boats nearby.

“The capsized boat was successfully towed to the floating jetty of the Selangor MMEA headquarters before the search and rescue operation was suspended at around 8 pm,” he said.

Yesterday, a video went viral showing the boat being towed by another vessel after capsizing in the area. — Bernama