KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — A 34-year-old project engineer died in a four-vehicle collision involving a trailer and three cars at Km30 of Jalan Lipis-Merapoh near Padang Tengku, Lipis early this morning.

The New Straits Times reported that the victim, Mohd Hafiz Mohd Ghazali, died at the scene of the 3am crash.

“Initial investigations revealed that Hafiz had lost control of his Volkswagen Jetta before crashing into the oncoming trailer,” said Lipis police chief Superintendent Ismail Man.

“The impact of the crash caused the trailer to graze two other vehicles. Hafiz died at the scene and his remains were taken to Lipis Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Police said the trailer, driven by a 41-year-old man, was travelling from Kelantan to Selangor.

The three cars were heading in the opposite direction from Kuala Lumpur to Kelantan.

None of the other drivers were injured in the crash.

Police are investigating the case under reckless or dangerous driving provisions.

Ismail urged witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Several hours earlier, five people — including four siblings — were killed in a separate accident at Km7 of Jalan Jerantut-Maran in Jerantut.