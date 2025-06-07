KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced the transfer of 17 senior officers effective July 7.

PDRM Secretary Datuk Kamaruzaman Abdullah announced that the reshuffle includes Datuk Yusni Mohd Jamil, the principal assistant director of Bukit Aman Special Branch E5, who has been promoted to the rank of acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

He said SAC Mohammad Azlin Sadari, the deputy director of Internal Security and Public Order (Wildlife Crime Bureau) of the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department, was appointed as the Perak deputy police chief with the rank of acting Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu was also transferred as head of Perak Internal Security and Public Order Department with the rank of acting SAC.

“ACP Nasri Jamaluddin, the deputy head of the Special Branch Intelligence and Operations in Penang will begin his duties as assistant director of E6B Bukit Aman Special Branch with the rank of acting SAC.

“ACP Zulkiflee Rashid, the assistant director (Intelligence/Operations) of the Standards Compliance Division of the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department has been appointed principal assistant director (Governance/General Policing) of the Integrity Division of the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department with the rank of acting SAC.” he said in a statement here, today.

In addition, Jasin district police chief Supt Mohamad Rusli Mat has been appointed as Kuantan district police chief with the rank of acting ACP.

Bukit Aman Special Branch E5B assistant director, Supt Noor Azman Amardin has been appointed deputy head of the Special Branch for Intelligence and Operations in Penang with the rank of acting ACP.

Also involved was the staff officer of Sabah Special Branch E1, Supt Mohd Azizul Rosun Khan who was appointed as deputy chief of Sabah Special Branch for Management and Coordination with the rank of acting ACP.

Supt Wan Zulfadli Wan Mustafa Pulan, head of the Remuneration/Salary Unit of the Services Branch of the Services/Staffing Division, Management Department in Bukit Aman has been appointed principal assistant director (Finance) of the Finance/Procurement/General Policing Division of the Logistics and Technology Department in Bukit Aman with the rank of acting ACP. — Bernama