KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — A 15-year-old boy with a learning disability who went missing while looking for cattle in a forested area near Kampung Permatang Pasir, Alai, was found safe early this morning after more than 32 hours.

According to the New Straits Times, Muhamad Aidil Asyraf Fadli was found lying in the undergrowth behind a house about 600 metres from the Fire and Rescue Department’s control post at 2.08am.

“He was given initial treatment by medical personnel at the scene before being handed over to the police for further action,” said Melaka Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Mohd Hafidzatullah Rashid.

He said the victim was found in a weak state and unable to move, and the search and rescue (SAR) operation was officially called off at 3.52am.

The operation had earlier been suspended at 7pm yesterday after a search over a 2.4-hectare area yielded no leads.

A total of 31 personnel were involved in the SAR effort, including 14 members from the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team of Malaysia (STORM), five policemen and four Civil Defence Force personnel.

Villagers also assisted in the search, along with three sniffer dogs — two from the Fire and Rescue Department and one from the police.

“The operation was divided into four sectors and expanded to include riverbanks, with aerial monitoring conducted using a Fire and Rescue Department drone,” said Hafidzatullah.

He added that SAR teams also drained two artificial ponds during the search.

Meanwhile, Melaka Tengah deputy police chief Superintendent Halim Abas confirmed that Muhamad Aidil is currently receiving treatment at the Emergency Department of Melaka Hospital and is in stable condition.