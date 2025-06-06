KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Police arrested a woman and her boyfriend for suspected neglect of the woman’s two daughters, four and 16, at a residence in Puchong near here on Wednesday.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said they received a tip off from the Social Welfare Department at about 12.43 pm and conducted an investigation.

“Investigations revealed both victims (daughters) lived with their birth mother, 37, and her boyfriend, 42, at the house.

“Urine tests on the woman was negative while the boyfriend tested positive and had eight criminal records relating to narcotic offences,” he said in a statement today, adding that checks at the hospital found no sign of old scars on the bodies of both victims though their home was found to be dirty and unfit for habitation.

“Both victims are still in hospital for further checks and are being monitored,” he said, adding that there the 16-year-old showed signs of emotional abuse and depression.

Five individuals have provided their statements so far to faciliate the investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and both suspects have been remanded for six days till June 10, he added. — Bernama