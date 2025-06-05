BUTTERWORTH, June 5 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has received two out of 10 new Electric Train Service (ETS) sets, worth RM400 million, which are expected to be gradually deployed for operations starting next year.

ETS and Intercity Services general manager Nurul Azha Mokmin said that both train sets are currently undergoing testing and commissioning.

She said that the acquisition of the new train sets aims to enhance both the quality and capacity of the ETS service, which continues to see strong demand.

“ETS passenger numbers grow by about 10 per cent annually, indicating high user satisfaction. With the upcoming completion of the Gemas (Negeri Sembilan) to Johor Bahru (Johor) route, KTMB plans to expand ETS services to several new destinations.

“We have procured 10 ETS train sets, which are expected to operate on the Gemas-Johor Bahru route, beginning next year. Subsequently, new routes from Johor Bahru to Butterworth and Padang Besar (Perlis) will also be introduced,” she said.

She said this to reporters after officiating the Ruby Lounge at Butterworth Station, an exclusive waiting area for ETS Business Class passengers, and attending the distribution of Aidiladha souvenir packs by KTMB chief technical officer Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin.

She added that over 250,000 ETS and Intercity train tickets, including additional tickets released for the Aidiladha celebration, had been sold as of yesterday, since sales began on May 29.

She said this included the sale of 119,000 tickets for the Ekspres Selatan service, which covers the Johor Bahru-Gemas route, and remains in high demand.

“KTMB is also continuing its special service, the Ekspres Lambaian Aidiladha, for the KL Sentral-Tumpat and Tumpat-KL Sentral routes, as in previous years. This year, the service offers two trips, with a total of 872 tickets available,” she said.

One-way fares range from RM80 to RM95, with options including premier and superior class seating, superior class sleeping coaches, as well as ‘chillax’ and cafe coaches for added passenger comfort.

As of now, she said that 762 out of the 872 tickets have been sold. The train is scheduled to depart tonight and return to KL Sentral on June 8. — Bernama