PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — Micro and small-scale traders in the food and beverage sector may continue using subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders without a special permit until the amendments to the Control of Supplies Regulations (PPKB) 2021 are finalised this October.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said no legal action will be taken against this group of traders during the transition period.

“Small and micro food and beverage traders will be allowed to obtain supplies of subsidised LPG cylinders without the need for a scheduled controlled goods permit,” he told a press conference here.

He said the Cabinet, in its meeting today, agreed to the ministry’s proposal to amend the regulations, which initially came into effect on Oct 15, 2021, under the previous administration.

Armizan added that the amendments would, among others, take into account the specific needs of micro and small-scale food and beverage traders, while also ensuring legal clarity in terms of compliance and enforcement.

Armizan said the ministry aims to finalise the amendments once Op Gasak concludes on Oct 31.

He added that enforcement against leakages involving illegal decanting activities and misuse by industrial users under Op Gasak would continue.

“The Op Gasak report will serve as a basis for us to determine the way forward in ensuring we have suitable legal provisions that are clear and take into account the needs of those providing services to the public, especially food and beverage businesses,” he said.

He added that the amendment process will be coordinated through a technical committee established on May 1, chaired by the ministry’s secretary-general, and involving relevant ministries and agencies.

“In addition to government representatives, we are also engaging a range of stakeholders. In fact, I will be holding an engagement session with 10 food and beverage business associations tomorrow.

“We welcome any proposals to ensure that these amendments are truly practical and beneficial for the intended target groups,” he said.

The Control of Supplies Regulations (Amendment) 2021 limits the ownership and use of subsidised LPG exceeding 42 kilogrammes at any one time without a scheduled controlled goods permit. — Bernama