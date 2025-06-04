KUANTAN, June 4 — A total of 123 trainees in the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 Series 2/2025 were seen to be excited with the opportunity to undergo a shooting exercise with real guns like the M16 at the Naval Region Headquarters (MAWILLA) 1 Target Range in Tanjung Gelang here today.

National Service Training Department (JLKN) Training Operations Division director, Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Colonel Mazlizan Shaikh Osman said the number was part of the 257 male trainees who participated in the 45-day programme at the 505th Territorial Army Regiment Camp in Pekan.

“We are holding two shooting sessions, today with the Alpha and Bravo companies and tomorrow with the Charlie and Delta companies.

“This training is part of the 70 per cent of military elements applied in the PLKN, apart from shooting practice, we also train them in navigation, survival skills and crossing obstacle courses,” he said at a press conference here today.

Mazlizan also said that female PLKN trainees stationed at the 515th Territorial Army Regiment (Askar Wataniah) Camp in Kuala Lumpur will also undergo shooting training and the same basic military module to build discipline, confidence and identity of the young generation as the country’s frontliners.

“We are holding training like this because based on past studies, many trainees want to train outdoors and if they are in other locations, they do not have the opportunity to use real weapons.

“The weapon used in the training is the M16 rifle (standard US military rifle) with live ammunition where the trainees are trained to shoot at a distance of 25 metres (m) and 100m in prone, sitting and standing positions,” he said.

He said that before practising at the target range, the trainees are first provided with knowledge related to weapons, protocol that is allowed and prohibited when handling weapons to ensure the safety of all present during a drill.

A PLKN trainee Aiman Khawarizmi Kamaruddin, 20, from Kota Baru, Kelantan, admitted that he really enjoyed the shooting exercise because it gave him new knowledge and experience.

“This shooting experience is very valuable to me and my friends and gives us exposure on the knowledge of using real weapons,” he said. — Bernama