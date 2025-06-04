KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The trials for the new Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) have not yet begun. In fact, the exact starting date for the trials has not yet even been set.

This is based on the information from the Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke’s office, that was obtained by Berita Harian.

Back in March, the Secretary-General for the Ministry of Transport (MOT), Jana Santhiran Muniayan, said that the AWAS trials would kick off in June.

While the new AWAS cameras have been deployed throughout Malaysia, the trials will only take place in two places. The first one being the Genting Sempah – Gombak R&R section of the KL – Karak Expressway, while the system will also be tested at the route between Senawang and Simpang Ampat toll plaza on the North-South Expressway.

What makes AWAS different from AES?

The new AWAS is essentially the replacement for the previous Automated Enforcement System (AES). Aside from using new imagery equipment, AWAS will also be using a new method to detect lawbreakers.

Instead of capturing the speed of the passing vehicle, AWAS will be using the point-to-point method that will calculate the time that the vehicle would reach its destination, corresponding to the route’s speed limit. This way, you are no longer able to avoid detection by slowing down in front of the speed trap camera.

As an example, let’s say you are supposed to reach a particular toll plaza from point A in 30 minutes based on a 110km/h speed limit, but you arrive at the plaza in 20 minutes. This means you have violated the speed limit, and AWAS may have caught you in action.

Jana also previously said the new AWAS implementation can even detect if the driver has stopped at a certain location to prolong their travel time in order to avoid being caught by the system.

This is being done with the help of artificial intelligence that will work together with the new Ekin Spotter cameras, which feature Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology and can detect speeds of up to 320km/h. — SoyaCincau