PETALING JAYA, June 2 — Victims of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, are hoping that temporary aid, such as rental homes, cars and motorcycles previously provided by various parties, can be extended, as some of the assistance has recently expired.

Two months after the incident on April 1, some victims are now in a quandary as they are required to return the aid.

Mohamad Nasir Ab Hamid, 69, a resident of Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru who was affected by the incident, said his family is currently staying in a small house near their original home with rental support for three months while waiting for their house to be repaired.

“My house was deemed a total loss, with an estimated repair cost of RM150,000, but to this day, the appointed contractor has yet to begin work,” he told Bernama when met in the housing estate today.

Mohamad Nasir said the temporary vehicle he received after the incident was also returned last month when the loan period ended.

“For daily errands, if I need a car, I use a Kancil that I’ve slowly repaired bit by bit. We’re not looking for luxury — just a car that can serve our everyday needs,” said the father of nine.

Regarding the repair works on his home, Mohamad Nasir said that for now, his family is trying to carry on with life as usual and understands that it will take time, as many other homes were also destroyed in the incident.

“When the contractor starts the repairs, I want to see how they will go about it and what the situation will be like, because we’ve yet to be informed how the process will be carried out,” he said.

Meanwhile, his wife, Aliyah Ismail, 55, said she was grateful for the assistance received but hoped that cash compensation would also be provided to help victims, especially those left homeless, sustain their livelihoods.

Previously a catering business operator, she now sells traditional cakes and snacks, earning between RM20 and RM30 a day to help cover daily expenses, in addition to financial support from her children.

Aliyah said that so far, apart from receiving vouchers for electronic goods and other aid, her family has only been informed of assistance for home repairs.

“As of now, we haven’t heard anything about compensation — only about home repairs. Compensation should be given. We have no money, no income. Rental is expensive.

“Goods are expensive too, and to restart my catering business, I need to buy a lot of supplies and equipment because everything was destroyed in the fire,” she said.

The gas pipeline fire saw flames shoot more than 30 metres high, with temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius. Firemen took nearly eight hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

Eighty-one homes were destroyed, suffering structural damage exceeding 40 per cent, another 81 were partially destroyed, 57 were affected but not burnt, while 218 homes were unaffected in the fire. — Bernama