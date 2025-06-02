KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has uncovered that over RM20 million from misappropriated sukuk funds meant for a Klang Valley highway project were allegedly used for gambling activities.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the discovery came during further investigations into the high-profile corruption case, the New Straits Times reported.

“I have been briefed by my investigation officers that more than RM20 million may have been spent on gambling activities.

“We also found 300 bottles of luxury alcoholic beverages were found in a storage facility,” he was quoted as saying.

Azam said the authorities are still tracing assets both locally and abroad that will be frozen or seized to assist the probe.

So far, 45 witnesses have provided statements, while the Tan Sri under investigation remains hospitalised at a private medical centre.

On Sunday, the MACC froze and seized RM85.6 million in assets and accounts related to the case involving the alleged misuse of sukuk funds.

Among the seized assets were 14 personal bank accounts with RM4.5 million, eight company accounts with RM33 million, and luxury vehicles worth RM7.65 million.

Authorities also confiscated handbags valued at RM3 million, luxury watches worth RM7 million, and properties estimated at RM24.5 million.

The MACC believes that sukuk funds — raised through shariah-compliant bonds — were channelled to a company owned by the Tan Sri and diverted for personal use rather than the intended highway construction.

Last month, four individuals including a Datuk Seri were arrested over false claims involving RM360 million linked to the same RM1.3 billion Klang Valley highway project dating back to 2016–2017.