MAKKAH, June 2 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has assured that no Malaysian pilgrim will miss performing wukuf in Arafah this Thursday, despite the Saudi Arabian government enforcing movement restrictions during this year’s haj season.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said TH has made detailed preparations, including sufficient transport arrangements to ensure all pilgrims can travel to Arafah safely.

“Yes, from Tabung Haji’s side, transportation for the pilgrims has been arranged and there is no issue. TH will ensure that no pilgrim is left behind; they will be in Arafah on time for wukuf,” he said after attending a meet-and-greet session with pilgrims at the Abraj Al Tayseer accommodation building and launching the 1446H/2025M Masyair Cleanliness Programme here today.

In a related development, Mohd Na’im also confirmed that the Saudi Arabian government had given assurances that adequate transportation would be provided to ensure no pilgrim would have to walk to Arafah, following the restrictions announced earlier.

“Although the exact number of vehicles has not been specified, the Saudi government has shown strong commitment to safeguarding the safety of pilgrims by providing alternative transport, including buses and trains,” he explained.

Commenting further, Mohd Na’im said that the new Saudi policy known as ‘No Visa, No Haj’ had helped reduce the number of unregistered pilgrims attempting to enter the holy land.

“This means that the pilgrims present in the holy land this year are those who possess valid permits. The situation is more controlled, and we hope the number of pilgrims set by the Saudi Ministry of Haj will match the transportation facilities provided,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said TH is fully prepared to handle the movement of pilgrims to the Masya’ir area beginning Wednesday.

“Alhamdulillah, as in previous years, TH is always ready. God willing, when the first group of pilgrims moves on Wednesday, our haj personnel will already be stationed in the Masya’ir area, particularly in Arafah, to receive and guide the pilgrims to their respective tents.

“Overall, the level of readiness is high. Of course, there is always room for improvement, but the commitment shown by TH and its personnel is truly commendable,” he said. — Bernama