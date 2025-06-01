PUTRAJAYA, June 1 — Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali has urged Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong to review the regulations introduced during his tenure in the Cabinet before making public statements on government policies related to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) subsidies.

The minister of domestic trade and cost of living said no new policies or subsidy cuts have been introduced under the Ops Gasak, after Wee accused the ministry of restricting the use of subsidised LPG to hawkers.

“Its primary focus is to combat illegal decanting, smuggling, and the use of subsidised LPG by medium- and large-scale industries,” Armizan explained in a statement.

“It is inaccurate to claim that all hawkers and food and beverage traders are prohibited from using subsidised LPG cylinders,” he added.

Armizan clarified that Ops Gasak is being carried out under existing laws, including the Control of Supplies Act 1961, the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, and the Control of Supplies (Amendment) Regulations 2021.

The 2021 amendment, which took effect on October 15, 2021, requires any party using over 42kg of LPG to obtain a Scheduled Controlled Goods Permit.

He noted that this regulation was enforced during the previous administration, in which Wee served as a Cabinet minister.

“Giving him the benefit of the doubt, perhaps he overlooked this regulation as it fell under a different ministry, and his team may not have provided accurate advice before he issued his public statement,” he said.

At present, Armizan said the ministry has not taken legal action, issued compounds, or confiscated goods from F&B traders without the required permit, focusing instead on advocacy and compliance awareness.

Armizan said the ministry is open to receiving complaints and suggestions and has already received proposals from various parties, including DAP leaders.

He added that any proposed improvements, including amendments to the 2021 regulation, would be brought to the Cabinet for consideration.

On Friday, the ministry’s director-general of enforcement Datuk Azman Adam explained that the inspection under Ops Gasak is only at the advocacy, review, and notification stage of compliance with the relevant laws and regulations.