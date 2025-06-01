KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has again dismissed speculation of Cabinet reshuffle, assuring the public that the unity government remains stable and operational despite several ministers currently on leave.

He said there is no urgency for changes within the Cabinet for now, despite the resignations of Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad

“There is no need for any drastic changes or Cabinet reshuffles.

The ministers have been given time to reflect on what they want to do, and they are currently on leave. I have only approved their leave requests,” he told reporters when met at the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair 2025 here.

He then assured that the government remains fully operational and that other ministers will be assigned to cover the duties of those on leave.

“The government is still functioning for now. In the next Cabinet meeting, I will ask other ministers to step in and cover for them,” Anwar said.

He added that, in the meantime, all secretaries-general and director-generals have been instructed to continue their duties as usual.

This comes as Malaysia is currently engaged in serious and ongoing negotiations with ASEAN member states, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), China, and the United States regarding proposed tariff measures by former US President Donald Trump.

Rafizi and Nik Nazmi announced their resignations from their ministerial posts this week after failing to retain their leadership positions as PKR deputy president and vice president in the recent party elections.