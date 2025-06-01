MECCA, June 1 — Female pilgrims who are menstruating do not need to make a conditional intention (niat ihram) when beginning their Haj rituals. Instead, they should make the standard intention for Haj to ensure their worship remains valid according to Islamic law.

Perlis deputy mufti and Haj advisory chief, Tajul Urus Abdul Halim, said making a conditional intention is not encouraged, as it may affect the validity or completeness of the Haj.

“Women are advised not to make a conditional intention because the Haj journey in the Holy Land spans several days, so it is best to avoid doing so.

“If a woman makes a conditional intention, there is a risk her Haj may be considered invalid or incomplete if the condition attached to the intention is mistakenly believed to have been fulfilled.” he said.

Tajul Urus added that making the intention (niat) is one of the main pillars of Haj and must be done either when leaving the accommodation or at the miqat (the designated place for ihram), regardless of whether the woman is menstruating or not.

“If a woman does not make the intention for Haj, she cannot perform the pilgrimage. Therefore, she must make the intention first, even if she is menstruating, as menstruation does not invalidate the Haj intention,” he said.

He explained that menstruating women may still perform all the essential and obligatory rituals - such as standing (wukuf) in Arafah, spending the night (mabit) in Muzdalifah and Mina, and performing the stoning of the jamrah, except for the tawaf, which must be postponed until they are in a state of purity.

Tajul Urus also clarified that pilgrims performing Haj and offering a sacrificial animal (qurban) are not bound by the recommended etiquettes followed by those performing qurban alone.

“They are not required to avoid actions such as cutting nails or removing hair, as these etiquettes are only encouraged for those offering a sacrifice but not performing Haj,” he said.

He further advised pilgrims to make proper preparations before starting their journey, including trimming nails and attending to personal grooming, to ensure comfort throughout the Haj. — Bernama