CHUKAI, June 1 — A company director lost RM137,200 after falling victim to a syndicate offering a fictitious government tender.

Kemaman police chief Supt Mohd Razi Rosli said the 52-year-old man was contacted via WhatsApp on May 13 by someone posing as a representative of a public university in Kelantan, offering a tender to supply 20 air-conditioning units and a power generator.

“To gain the victim’s trust, the suspect sent four purchase orders allegedly issued by the secretary-general of the Higher Education Ministry, along with contact details of a supposed supplier,” he said in a statement today.

The victim believed the offer and made seven bank transfers to an account under the name Gertrude Chee over a five-day period starting May 27. He later discovered the tender was a scam.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. Police urge the public to verify any tender offers with the relevant authorities before making financial transactions. — Bernama