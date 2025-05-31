KOTA KINABALU, May 31 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah is grateful to the Prime Minister for his trust and confidence in the current leadership of Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah.

“I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister for my reappointment as chairman of the State Leadership Council (MPN), a great responsibility in leading PKR Sabah as we prepare for the upcoming 17th State Election (PRN17),” said Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, the chairman of Keadilan Sabah State Leadership Council.

He said that in line with the direction of the new leadership and the aspirations of the party, PKR Sabah will strengthen this new direction through a constructive negotiation process with its partners in PH Sabah, aiming to deliver the best possible outcomes for all.

“Our goal, as original Sabahan is to empower and uphold the rights of the state in order to bring the greatest benefit to the people of Sabah,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the principles of unity, progress and reform, and we are determined to continue contributing positively toward the development and prosperity of Sabah under the PH coalition, while also opening avenues of collaboration with both local and national parties.” — The Borneo Post



