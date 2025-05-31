KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 – PKR today said that it has yet to receive an official membership application from Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, despite his recent announcement that he is leaving Umno to join the party,

Its secretary-general Fuziah Salleh said all membership applications must be submitted online and would undergo the party’s standard vetting process before being deliberated by the central leadership council.

“The application will then be processed and presented at the party’s central leadership council meeting,” she said in a press statement here.

“It will be thoroughly considered before a decision is made, taking into account various perspectives, including the views of our allies in the Unity government and grassroots.”

Fuziah also mentioned that she had been informed of Tengku Zafrul’s upcoming Haj pilgrimage and wished him a safe journey.

Yesterday, Tengku Zafrul said he has resigned from Umno and announced plans to apply for membership in political ally PKR.

The investment, trade and industry minister is also vacating his seat on the Umno Supreme Council as well as his position as its Kota Raja division chief.

Lsat night, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki also said the party had yet to officially receive the letter of resignation from Tengku Zafrul.

Tengku Zafrul previously said that he had joined Umno back in 1997. He served as CIMB Group chief executive for six years before resigning from his post after being appointed senator and the country’s finance minister in 2020.

He had contested the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat in the 15th general election but was defeated by Parti Amanah Negara’s Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.