KUCHING, May 31 — Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has called on the Dayak community to preserve their rich cultural traditions while continuing to prioritise education as a key driver of development, as they return to their villages to celebrate Gawai Dayak.

He said Gawai is not merely a harvest festival, but a powerful symbol of unity, gratitude and cultural pride.

“Each year on June 1, the Dayak community gathers to honour the fruits of their labour, strengthen family ties, and pass down traditions that reflect the values of togetherness, mutual respect and harmony,” he said in his Gawai Dayak message today.

Recalling the historical significance of Gawai, which was officially recognised as a state celebration in 1965, Wan Junaidi paid tribute to the visionary leaders who championed the recognition of Dayak heritage.

“It is through traditions like ‘ngajat’, ‘ai pengayu’, and the communal spirit of ‘gotong-royong’ that we see the timeless values that continue to define us,” he said.

Underscoring the importance of education in navigating the globalised and technologically advanced world, he lauded the Sarawak government’s ongoing efforts to improve educational access and infrastructure, especially in rural areas.

“Various initiatives have been implemented to boost literacy rates and academic performance, including early intervention programmes and the establishment of learning guidance centres.

“It is my hope that parents continue to emphasise the importance of education to empower their children to succeed and build a brighter future,” he said.

He revealed that over 200 projects to rebuild and upgrade dilapidated schools have been approved under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, reinforcing the state’s commitment to equitable access to quality education.

Wan Junaidi also acknowledged the vital role of infrastructure in bridging the development gap between urban and rural areas.

“The construction of 16 bridges, alongside the ongoing Pan Borneo Highway and coastal road network, stands as clear proof of the government’s commitment to bridging the development gap between urban and rural areas,” he said.

He further commended non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for their active role in supporting communities through educational aid, free health campaigns, and initiatives to preserve Dayak arts and customs.

“These partnerships are integral to building a more inclusive and resilient society,” he added.

As Sarawakians return to their villages for the festive season, he reminded road users to travel responsibly and to prioritise safety.

“With better and more comfortable road networks such as the Pan Borneo Highway, let us not misuse these facilities as race tracks.

“Safety must come first, better to arrive late than never.

“I also urge all drivers to be courteous and always abide by traffic rules and regulations. Ensure that your vehicles are in good and safe condition, including tyre checks, brake systems, alignment, and steering.

“Before leaving, make sure your homes are securely locked and all electrical supplies are turned off to prevent unwanted incidents,” he said.

He also expressed condolences and called for reflection following the recent tragic road accident involving the Federal Reserve Unit (PSP) in Teluk Intan, Perak.

“We must take this as a solemn reminder of the need to uphold safety and responsibility at all times,” he said.

Wan Junaidi urged all Sarawakians to protect harmony, strengthen unity, and work together towards a prosperous future.

“Let us celebrate Gawai with joy, moderation and a strong sense of community spirit.

“‘Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai, Lantang Senang Nguan Menua!” he added. — The Borneo Post





