IPOH, May 31 — The last two members of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) who were warded at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Teluk Intan Hospital (HTI) were discharged and allowed to go home yesterday.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said the last two patients who were at HTI, namely Sergeant Mazlan Mat, 50, and Corporal Mohd Izwan Ishak, 39, were discharged at about 6pm yesterday.

“Earlier two others, Corporal Haslizal Mohd Ali, 44, who was receiving treatment at HTI, was discharged on May 28, while Corporal Syed Isfan Syed Mohammad, 32, who was treated at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB), was discharged on Friday.

“All patients were discharged yesterday by 6pm. Everyone treated here has been allowed to leave. Thank you all for your support and assistance,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier, Bakri mentioned that the last four officers showed significant progress since their critical condition when the accident first occurred.

On May 13, an accident at 8.50am claimed the lives of nine FRU personnel and injured nine others when their truck collided with a lorry loaded with gravel stones on Jalan Chikus–Sungai Lampam in Teluk Intan while they were returning to their base in Sungai Senam here. — Bernama