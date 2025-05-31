SIBU, May 31 — The government remains steadfast in its commitment to uplifting the Dayak community through inclusive and sustainable development, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

In the Gawai Dayak 2025 message, Tiong highlighted that initiatives such as homestay programmes and cultural tourism are not only designed to showcase Dayak heritage, but also to generate employment, stimulate local economies, and embed cultural values into daily life.

“We are also intensifying collaborations with local communities, providing skills training, empowering youth entrepreneurship, and supporting the revitalisation of traditional crafts within contemporary frameworks.

“With targeted and systemic support, we aim to nurture a generation that is culturally rooted yet globally confident,” he said.

Tiong also paid special tribute to the elders, artisans, cultural bearers, and spiritual leaders who continue to guide their communities with wisdom and devotion.

“Because of your unwavering dedication, Gawai remains not only a celebration, but a living expression of identity and belonging.”

The Bintulu MP stressed that Gawai Dayak is far more than a harvest festival, it is a profound celebration of culture, identity, and togetherness.

“It honours not only the beauty of the land, but the enduring spirit of the Dayak people – their unity, resilience, and deep-rooted connection to their heritage.”

As the nation continues to modernise, Tiong urged Malaysians not to leave cultural traditions behind.

“Instead, they should be a compass that guides our development, anchoring our progress in identity, values, and community,” he added.

He emphasised that culture is not merely a relic of the past, but the soul of the present and the seed of the future.

“Our duty is not only to preserve it, but to breathe new life into it, making it relevant, meaningful, and empowering for all.”

“Let us be reminded that true progress lies in the well-being of our people, the harmony of our communities, and the continuity of our cultural soul.

“In that spirit, I reaffirm our collective commitment to people-first policies that leave no one behind, ensuring that every community, including the Dayak, shares in the nation’s journey forward.”

He further said that Gawai is a time for reunion and renewal.

“As we mark this festive season, may we come together in unity and hope for a thriving Dayak community, a vibrant and inclusive Sarawak, and a peaceful, prosperous Malaysia for all.

“Once again, I wish you all a blessed and joyful Gawai. May we walk forward together, hand in hand, towards a brighter, shared tomorrow.” — The Borneo Post



