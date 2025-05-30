PETALING JAYA, May 30 — The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has announced plans to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah over his controversial remark likening court proceedings to a “Nazi-Germany kind of hearing.”

In a statement, the AGC said Shafee’s comment, made in reference to an ongoing case, constituted a “serious and unnecessary attack” on the judiciary.

“While lawyers have the right to challenge judicial decisions through legal channels, public statements that undermine the courts or erode public confidence in the justice system are unacceptable,” it said.

The AGC said it would proceed with contempt of court applications to uphold the rule of law, protect the integrity of the judiciary, and safeguard the courts from baseless accusations and undue public pressure.

Shafee, who represents former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, reportedly made the remark in response to a court order temporarily suspending proceedings linked to Najib’s judicial review to enforce a royal decree for house arrest.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini quoted Shafee comparing the court’s decision to a “Nazi-Germany kind of hearing.”

In a follow-up statement today, Shafee clarified that his remark was meant to educate the public during an exchange with a reporter, rather than to disparage the judiciary. He said the comment was intended to explain the concept and essence of a “judicial decision.”

Najib had earlier been granted leave by the Court of Appeal to initiate judicial review proceedings to serve the remainder of his jail sentence under house arrest. However, these proceedings are on hold pending the Federal Court’s decision on an appeal by the Attorney-General.

In February last year, the Federal Territories Pardons Board announced that Najib’s prison sentence for the SRC International case had been reduced from 12 years to six, with his fine lowered from RM210 million to RM50 million.

The AGC’s move comes amid ongoing scrutiny of public commentary related to judicial matters, reinforcing its stance on preserving confidence in Malaysia’s legal system.