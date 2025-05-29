KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) aims to unlock RM13 billion worth of potential trade and investments through its participation in the Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz said Matrade, through the Business Programme at the Malaysia Pavilion, helps local companies enter new markets and create impactful connections to boost investments, while showcasing Malaysia’s strengths in key growth sectors.

Anchored by the pavilion’s theme, “Weaving a Future in Harmony” and aligned with the expo’s vision to “Design Future Society for Our Lives”, he said Matrade's strategy reflects a forward-looking approach that connects trade with the forces shaping the future.

“In this vision, trade is not separate from innovation or sustainability but part of an interconnected system, so linking people, technology and purpose positions Malaysia as a confident and collaborative contributor to shared global prosperity,” he said in a statement today

Mohd Mustafa said that Matrade’s role has evolved beyond conventional trade promotion, as relying solely on product showcases and buyer introductions is no longer sufficient in today’s dynamic market environment.

Hence, he said Matrade’s Business Programme embraces a more strategic approach, as global value chains evolve under the pressure of technology and geopolitics.

“Through curated engagements such as sector-specific business matching, thematic seminars, and targeted pitching sessions, the initiative is designed to build meaningful, long-term partnerships.

“With over 270 meetings held in the first month alone and RM488.88 million in sales secured, it demonstrates the impact of a more purposeful, value-led model of engagement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Mustafa said Malaysia’s participation at Expo 2025 Osaka comes at a strategically meaningful moment, a point where national ambition meets regional leadership.

He said Matrade’s approach supports key economic plans like the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the National Trade Blueprint, aiming to boost innovation, trade competitiveness, and promote high-value exports.

This momentum is further amplified by Malaysia’s current role as Asean chair in 2025, positioning the country as a unifying voice for regional integration and inclusive growth, he added.

“As the sole agency driving the business programme, Matrade is not merely showcasing Malaysian companies, but actively shaping their strategic positioning in line with broader national and regional ambitions.

“This includes facilitating direct access to key Japanese and global players, particularly in high-potential sectors such as halal, electrical and electronics, green technology, and life sciences,” he said.

These engagements form part of a long-term national mission to establish Malaysia as a trusted, innovation-driven trade hub at the heart of the Asia-Pacific.

Mohd Mustafa also emphasised that Expo 2025 Osaka is an opportunity for global collaboration in future-forward ideas, with the Malaysia Pavilion reflecting this through its focus on innovation and inclusiveness.

He said the expo also offers a timely and symbolic platform to amplify Malaysia’s regional voice, strengthen Asean ties, and build momentum for a more resilient and connected global economy.

“Malaysia’s economic journey has long been defined by adaptation and ambition, from manufacturing excellence to digital transformation,” he said.

Today, as the global economy pivots toward sustainability and innovation, Malaysia’s trade diplomacy, led by Matrade, is evolving in step with these shifts.

Hence, the Business Programme at Expo 2025 Osaka signals more than presence; it signals intent to collaborate, lead, and unlock the next wave of high-impact trade opportunities, said Matrade. — Bernama