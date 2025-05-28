JOHOR BAHRU, May 28 — Johor police have dismantled two drug syndicates in the state, following the arrest of eight individuals and seizure of various types of drugs amounting to RM2.3 million in separate raids at Jalan Skudai Lama and in Pontian on May 20 and 21.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said in the first case, seven individuals were arrested, comprising five local men and two foreign women, aged between 29 and 54.

He said the syndicate, believed to have been active since January last year, used the WeChat application as their main platform for transactions.

“Various types of drugs were found in a car and a terrace house which had been used as a storage location.

“In total, drugs worth RM1.23 million were seized, including 7.08 kilogrammes (kg) of ecstasy powder, 1.37 kg of heroin, 139.34 grammes of ketamine, 123.10 grammes of syabu, and 127 eramin 5 pills,” he told a press conference, here today.

He said police also confiscated three cars, two motorcycles, RM9,320 in cash, and jewellery worth RM32,453.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, police arrested a 35-year-old local man and seized various drugs weighing 6.46 kilogrammes worth RM1.07 million during a raid in the Pontian area on May 21.

He said the man was believed to have used a terraced house in the district as a drug storage and distribution hub.

“We are still tracking other members of this group, believed to have been active since March 2025,” he said. — Bernama