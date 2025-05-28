KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The use of technology must be lawful to ensure a sustainable digital ecosystem, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said discussions between the government and all relevant parties are important to prepare a legal framework that is in line with the use of technology.

He said this matter is important so that the use of technology does not result in conflict of existing laws.

“We need to look at technology and take into account the possibility of conflict of laws.

“So at the National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO), we have a unit that looks at this matter and relevant parties can contact it if they face this problem,” he told reporters after the ASEAN-GCC Economic Forum 2025 here today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had proposed that a new law be introduced to allow artificial intelligence (AI) to operate freely without being subject to national laws.

Anwar said that although the laws protect the sovereignty of a country, the enactment of the new law is necessary for the purpose of new technological transformation. — Bernama