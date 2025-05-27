KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — All 10 Asean leaders, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, yesterday signed a regional long-term vision document titled Asean 2045: Our Shared Future.

Dubbed the “Kuala Lumpur Declaration”, the document marks a significant milestone in the bloc’s ongoing journey towards deeper regional integration.

This long-term framework replaces Asean 2025: Forging Ahead Together, adopted in 2015 under Malaysia’s chairmanship.

It comprises six core documents:

The Kuala Lumpur Declaration on Asean 2045: Our Shared Future

Asean Community Vision (ACV) 2045 — Resilient, Innovative, Dynamic and People-Centred Asean

Asean Political-Security Community Strategic Plan

Asean Economic Community Strategic Plan 2026–2030

Asean Socio-Cultural Community Strategic Plan

Asean Connectivity Strategic Plan

Here’s what you need to know about Asean’s long-term direction:

What is the Kuala Lumpur Declaration?

The Kuala Lumpur Declaration is a foundational diplomatic document signed during the 46th Asean Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

It formally adopts the Asean Community Vision 2045, setting the strategic direction for the region over the next two decades.

The declaration emphasises the need for effective implementation, enhanced institutional capacity and deeper regional cooperation.

It also calls on external partners to support Asean’s long-term goals.

Above all, it reaffirms Asean’s commitment to unity, stability and sustainable development — positioning the region as a future global leader.

What is Asean 2045?

Asean 2045: Our Shared Future is a comprehensive strategic blueprint guiding the region’s growth and integration through to 2045.

Building on the Asean 2025 vision, the new framework envisions a resilient, innovative, dynamic and people-centred Asean community, aiming to cement the region’s role as a key growth hub in the Indo-Pacific.

The vision also seeks to elevate Asean’s global standing by addressing megatrends and promoting sustainable development.

Why is Asean adopting a 20-year vision?

The two-decade outlook provides a clear and adaptive roadmap for member states to achieve common goals amid a fast-evolving global landscape.

It supports long-term strategic planning, prioritises resource allocation and enables consistent monitoring of progress.

Such a long-term framework also ensures sustainability, alignment with future developments, and a proactive response to emerging opportunities and challenges.

Key pillars of Asean Community Vision 2045

The vision is structured around four main pillars, each promoting inclusivity, resilience and regional strength:

1. Political security

Promoting peace, stability, and adherence to international law; enhancing Asean’s regional role; and safeguarding neutrality and security.

2. Economic

Positioning Asean as the world’s fourth-largest economy by advancing innovation, digital transformation, stronger supply chains and sustainable growth.

3. Socio-cultural

Fostering a cohesive and inclusive community grounded in shared identity, while championing health, social justice, gender equality, youth empowerment and cultural preservation.

4. Connectivity and institutional capacity

Boosting infrastructure and digital connectivity, strengthening urban resilience and enhancing Asean institutions for more effective governance.

What’s new in ACV 2045?

While building on past efforts, ACV 2045 introduces several forward-looking priorities:

1. Regional leadership in global affairs

Reinforcing Asean’s role in shaping regional and global discourse, upholding a rules-based international order, and strengthening Asean-led mechanisms such as the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

2. Focus on digital and green economies

Accelerating the development of digital ecosystems, cybersecurity, advanced technologies, green growth and the blue economy.

3. Greater inclusivity

Ensuring stronger representation of women, youth and marginalised communities in policymaking and connectivity initiatives.

4. Sustainability and resilience

Placing climate action, environmental protection, pandemic preparedness and supply chain resilience at the heart of the agenda.