KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has been urged to carefully examine historical elements to be retained in urban redevelopment involving 139 identified areas, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the retention of historical elements is crucial to serve as memories, especially for the original residents of a place, in the pursuit of sustainable and resilient development.

“This area was once a squatter area consisting of wooden houses, due to relocation during the construction of the New Pantai Expressway (NPE). So, there is some history here because some residents, including my staff, were relocated to this area once upon a time.

“So, they have memories of growing up in this area, so that future generations know that before they were born, in previous generations, there was such a community.

“I believe this will help us have strong roots, including in terms of culture, identity, and memories of the place where we were born and raised,” he said.

Fahmi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, said this when met by reporters after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for Taman Rimba Bukit Kerinchi at Pantai Sentral Park, developed by IJM Land and Amona Group, here today.

Also present were DBKL Planning Executive Director Datuk Zulkurnain Hassan, IJM Land Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Datuk Tony Ling, and Director cum CEO of Amona Group, Datuk Che Hasnadi Che Hassan.

Fahmi said that for Lembah Pantai, several areas including Taman Bukit Angkasa have been identified for redevelopment due to housing projects developed 30 to 40 years ago, whereby infrastructure, such as lifts, are now in a dilapidated and worn-out condition.

“To ensure that all residents, especially owners, benefit, we need clear laws. Therefore, DBKL’s aspiration to assist in the redevelopment of these 139 areas around Kuala Lumpur needs to move in tandem with a new act, namely the Urban Renewal Act,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said thousands of trees, including Meranti Damar, Meranti Daun, and Merawan Siput Jantan species, will be replanted at Taman Rimba Bukit Kerinchi, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“I have asked the developer to consider several aspects, including the history of the area, so that it can be incorporated into the design of the park.

“If we look at the Kuala Lumpur area, there are communities that have long been in certain areas before they were developed, and I hope here we can celebrate that history by incorporating it either in the design or the selection of trees.

“Once upon a time, the Kampung Kerinchi community informed that there were several areas used as places where the community came to find bamboo to be cut and sold, so maybe we can look at what species they are,” he said. — Bernama