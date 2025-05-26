KUANTAN, May 26 — An insurance agency manager lost RM695,000 after being duped by a fraudulent investment scheme promoted through Facebook last month.

Pahang deputy police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob said the 60-year-old female victim was initially asked to download a mobile application and register by providing her personal information before making an initial investment of RM5,000.

“The victim later received a so-called profit of RM900, which convinced her to continue investing. She went on to make 22 transactions amounting to RM695,000, using her personal savings and funds borrowed from friends, all transferred to various bank accounts,” he said.

“However, when the victim attempted to withdraw the full amount of capital and profits last Friday, she was unable to do so,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the victim then grew suspicious and suspected she had been scammed. She subsequently lodged a police report at the Bentong district police headquarters yesterday. The case is now being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama