KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The Malaysian Youth Council has voiced its opposition to the proposal to raise the retirement age to 65, arguing that the policy is not suitable for Malaysia’s labour market.

Its president Mohd Izzat Afifi Abdul Hamid said the move would carry socio-economic implications that could adversely affect youth employment and development, the New Straits Times reported.

“For example, the increase in the retirement age from 55 to 60 in 2013 was linked to the loss of nearly one million new job opportunities for graduates and young job seekers,” he said in a statement today.

“In the current context, Malaysia produces more than 300,000 graduates annually, and many of them still struggle to secure permanent employment.”

Mohd Izzat said the proposal by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said lacked sensitivity towards the realities of the generation gap in the workforce.

He said the youth council believes that generational transitions in the workforce must be managed in a balanced and inclusive way.

“This is not a matter of choosing between the young or the old; rather, it is about ensuring fair policies that guarantee economic security for all parties, especially the younger generation who are building their lives and careers,” he said.

“Raising the retirement age is not just about the ability to work, but also about economic fairness and the right of young people to have equal opportunities.”

Mohd Izzat added that the council viewed the proposal as too general and more aligned with the experience of senior professionals.

“Not all elderly people are physically capable of continuing to work effectively,” he said.

“According to a World Health Organisation report (in 2021), one in three individuals aged over 60 faces physical limitations.

“Additionally, they are also at risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart problems, which are increasing.”

Last Tuesday, Azalina said the government should consider raising the retirement age from 60 to 65, stating that many Malaysians above 60 remain active.

However, a Berita Harian online survey found that more than 15,000 respondents rejected the proposal, with most suggesting the retirement age should instead be lowered to 55.