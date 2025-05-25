KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Members of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) today concluded negotiations for an expanded Asean Trade in Goods Agreement (Atiga), a move it said would bolster the existing free trade pact and beef up trade within the bloc.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the agreement is expected to be signed in October, together with the third upgraded Asean-China Free Trade pact.

Details of the new trade agreements were not disclosed, but Zafrul said Atiga, for example, would have “forward-looking and meaningful” provisions to deepen economic integration and boost “supply chain resilience”.

“Both agreements are expected to be signed on the sidelines of the 47th Asean Summit in October 2025 here in Kuala Lumpur,” he told a press conference after concluding the AECC meeting this morning.

“We remain confident that these milestones will serve as a pivotal enabler for Asean’s sustained growth and competitiveness.”

MORE TO COME