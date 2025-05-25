GEORGE TOWN, May 25 — The Penang Social Welfare Department (JKM) is likely to place a girl suspected of being abused by her parents under its care if no close relatives are available to look after her.

State JKM director Zakaria Taib said the department is still actively tracing the Year Six student’s closest relatives or next of kin who are willing to look after the girl, as they hope she can be raised within her family environment.

“The Year Six student is still receiving treatment at Penang Hospital, and efforts to locate her closest relatives willing to care for her have so far been unsuccessful.

“JKM will not force any relatives to take responsibility for her. However, if no willing relatives are found, we will place the victim in a welfare institution under JKM’s supervision as a last resort,’ he said when contacted today.

He said the girl’s 15-year-old brother has been living with their grandmother in Balik Pulau since childhood and is in good health.

Zakaria added that, according to information received by the department, the girl had lived with her grandmother during her early childhood. However, due to certain circumstances, her father later took her in and became her caretaker.

Previously, media reported that the police arrested a couple last Tuesday to assist in the investigation of a girl who sustained bruises and cuts on her back, believed to have been caused by caning in an incident at a house in Sungai Ara near here. — Bernama