KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Police are hunting three men, including a suspect with a prior criminal record, in connection with the assault of a 47-year-old man in Puchong early yesterday morning.

Subang Jaya deputy police chief Superintendent Mohd Fairus Jaafar said the main suspect is believed to have attacked the victim with the help of two accomplices.

“We are in the midst of tracking down all three suspects,” he said when contacted, according to The Star.

Mohd Fairus said the victim was assaulted with a knife and an iron rod at about 2.15am on May 24 at an apartment in Taman Puchong Intan.

“We received a call from a woman claiming that her boyfriend was attacked at her residence,” he said.

“Initial investigations showed that the victim and the woman are living together,” he added.

Mohd Fairus said the woman’s ex-husband and two other men, aged between 30 and 40, came to the apartment and attacked the victim, causing injuries to his head and body.

He said the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

“We believe the motive behind the attack was jealousy and unresolved domestic issues between the woman and her ex-spouse,” he said.

Police have recorded statements from three individuals, including the suspect’s ex-wife.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons.

This offence carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a fine, or whipping upon conviction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Subang Jaya police at 03-7862 7222 or Inspector G. Dinesh at 011-3309 4457.