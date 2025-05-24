JOHOR BARU, May 24 — Former PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail grew emotional and teary-eyed as he recalled a moment shared with Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli following the announcement of the party’s central leadership council results last night.

“I embraced and apologised to Rafizi yesterday while crying. I personally admit that I am afraid of losing Rafizi from this party,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief secretariat, said he was speaking from the heart about Rafizi during his winding-up speech at PKR’s National Congress at the Persada International Convention Centre here today.

