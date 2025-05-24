JOHOR BARU, May 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that political appointments made by a government to qualified individuals should be allowed, as they do not constitute an abuse of power.

He said such appointments are a “reward” that individuals deserve for their service and contributions to the success of the political party that eventually forms the government.

Anwar said this in his capacity as PKR president during his winding-up address at the PKR national congress held at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here today.

He added that many had voluntarily sacrificed their careers and finances to support the party’s cause.

“There are academic lecturers, there are specialist doctors who lost their jobs, ran out of hundreds of thousands of ringgit but never asked for compensation. Instead, these people spend the rest of their lives living in modestly.

“I recall an individual known as Pak Kudus in Tanjung Karang. He was among the first individuals to support me when I was fired from my work with only a pension of RM1,800 a month.

“We should give positions to qualified individuals, as a reward for the services and contributions they have given over decades in the party’s struggle,” he said.

Anwar also explained that PKR is a political party made up of Malaysians from various races and backgrounds, with each group given equal rights.

“God willing, we will help members who have fought for the party.

“We are a serious multi-racial party, the founders may be Malays and Bumiputera, but they represent all races.

“We have Chinese and Indians who are also appointed by Malay members to hold the position of party vice president,” he said.

Commenting on the results of yesterday’s party election, Anwar expressed confidence that the new leadership would be able to carry out its responsibilities effectively.

He also said he trusts the new leadership to take PKR to greater heights.

“I am confident that with the support of the people, PKR can attain a higher level, better than we have ever achieved,” he said.